May 2018 NPD: PlayStation 4 Top-Selling Console Hardware for the Month

The NPD Group has released its latest figures for the month of May 2018, and once again the PlayStation 4 was the top-selling console hardware platform. As has been the case since its launch, the PlayStation 4 once again thrived against its competition, but according to the NPD Group, console hardware and software sales across the board are all doing very well, with Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft, and Nintendo all breaking their own records when it comes to unit sales for this generation.

“Sony’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch all achieved all-time unit sales highs for a May month,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said (viaVentureBeat). “Previous highs were May 2016 for PlayStation 4, May 2015 for Xbox One, and May 2017 for Switch.”

Thanks to its many low price options and tons of exclusive titles like God of War, Detroit: Become Human, and many others, the PlayStation 4 continues to be the console that most gamers seem to be gravitating towards. Since the beginning of 2018, the PlayStation is the best-selling hardware platform year-to-date, but on an SKU basis – meaning a single console package or bundle – the Nintendo Switch 32 GB Neon system was actually the best-seller in both unit and dollar sales.

While many could have predicted that the PlayStation 4 would continue to sell very well, it is surprising to see it hold such a large lead so deep into the lifecycle for a majority of the consoles. While the PlayStation 4 might not be the sales leader everywhere – holding on to second in Japan this week – it’s still by far the most popular console in terms of sales and units shipped.

[Source: VentureBeat]