Super Baby Vegeta Coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 This Summer

It’s been quite some time since new content released for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, but Bandai Namco has you covered. Earlier today, the company announced that a brand new “Extra Pack 3” downloadable content would be launching sometime this summer for the game, and include none other than Super Baby Vegeta.

First appearing as part of the Dragon Ball GT arc as a villain, Baby is a generally childish villain prone to throwing tantrums and being selfish. For those who might not know, he’s a parasite-like organism that takes possession of Vegeta’s body, and with the two of them in one body, they become one of the strongest fighters in the universe. No other information has been revealed about the DLC, including a release date, but we’ll likely be seeing the fighter join the game sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out below for an overview of some of the more recent characters, Jiren and Android 17, that have come to the game:

Jiren and Android 17 Jiren is a member of the Pride Trooper and the strongest warrior from Universe 11. He has special moves such as Mediation and a Power Rush which no other character can contain! Android 17 has a new ability which allows him to absorb attacks as well as a brand new fighting style.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now.