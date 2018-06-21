Check Out the Latest New Gundam Breaker Trailer

With only a day to go until the game launches in North America and Europe, and with the game officially out in Japan today, Bandai Namco has released a New Gundam Breaker trailer that shows off tons of chaos and combat. In the trailer, we get a great look at players taking down other Gunpla models, collecting their parts, and then editing your own on the fly.

When the game launches tomorrow, players will also be able to make their own Gunpla by combining various heads, arms, bodies, legs, and even customize the music that plays when you’re out on the battlefield. For more on the upcoming game, make sure to check out below for a detailed overview of how players will customize their Gunpla and how they’ll go about taking down enemies throughout the game:

Customization In New Gundam Breaker, you can make your own Gunpla by combining various heads, arms, bodies, legs, and backpacks. Additionally, you can also set things such as Builder Parts, which are essential to creating a Gundam all your own, and customizing the music that stirs up the exciement on the battlefield. When you choose Builder Parts, you can adjust things such as the part’s placement, angle, and size. You can attach up to eight Builder Parts to improve the design of your very own Gundam. Additionally, while Builder Parts have no use in terms of skills, attaching them will alter the Mobile Suit’s stats. Fight Against Huge Enemies The enemies that appear in New Gundam Breaker are not just 1/144 and 1/100-scale Mobile Suits, there is also Mobile Armor, huge battleships, and more that will appear. Below is an introduction to some of the huge enemies that will appear. New Gunpla from Previous Gundam Breaker Games and Newly Participating Gunpla will be Added via Free Updates Following the game’s release, new Gunpla will be added to the game via sequential free updates. Planned post-launch Gunpla additions include Barzam, Gundam Tryon 3, Gundam Nadleeh, Gundam Zabanya, Gundam Harute, and more.

New Gundam Breaker will launch on June 22, 2018.