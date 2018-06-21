New Overwatch Hero Potentially Teased by Blizzard

Blizzard loves a good tease, doesn’t it? A brand-new tweet from the developers has surfaced, promising something is on the horizon, and it might well be the new Overwatch hero we’ve been clamoring for.

With the dust finally clearing from the second Overwatch anniversary, Blizzard popped up on Twitter to tease a grimy alleway featuring, bizarrely, a soccer ball. Check it out for yourself below.

Calm before the storm. pic.twitter.com/yxzXyzdzuA — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) 21 June 2018

New map or maybe, just maybe, Hero 28? Post-Brigitte, we’ve been waiting with bated breath for a new Overwatch hero, and there’s every chance one could be on the way sooner rather than later. But there isn’t much to go on.

However, if you dig deeper into Overwatch lore, there are some tantalizing clues pointing to the new Overwatch hero’s identity. With the video above being mysterious labelled ‘Posters’, many are zeroing in on one piece of paraphenalia in particular; an advert featuring a chimp in space above the tagline ‘NO BOTS.’

That’s no coincidence. Meet Hammond who, according to the Overwatch Gamepedia, is a missing test subject from the Horizon Lunar Colony. Coincidence? Possibly. The best theory we’ve got to go on regarding who Hero 28 is? Oh yes. Now, we wait.