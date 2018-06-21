NPD May Software Sales: State of Decay 2 and God of War Are Top Sellers

It appears that State of Decay 2 is selling like crazy right now in the United States, that’s according to the latest monthly sales charts. The chart which shows the best-selling games for May 2018 has been released by NPD Group. God of War, the latest PS4-exclusive from SIE Santa Monica Studio, is right behind State of Decay 2. GoW is followed by Detroit: Become Human. God of War has already reclaimed 1st spot in the recent UK sales chart, and was also confirmed as the top downloadable game during May 2018 on the PlayStation Store.

The market research company also confirmed that year-to-date spending on software is up by 7% to $2.2 billion, but last month had a year-on-year decline due to the May 2017 release of Injustice 2, which “proved a difficult market comparable.”

Consumer spending in the US is up and is still growing, and combined spending in May which includes hardware, software, accessories, and game cards, saw a 13% year-on-year rise to $685 million.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 games for US during May 2018, including both physical and digital copies:

State of Decay 2 God of War Detroit: Become Human Far Cry 5 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze* Grand Theft Auto V Hyrule Warriors Definitive Ed* Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Mario Kart 8* NBA 2K18

[Source: Gamesindustry.biz]