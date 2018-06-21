Orange Bridge Wants End Space PSVR Version to Match PC Version

Space, the final frontier, is always enticing. Regardless of perspective or narrative angle, the prospect of exploring the seemingly infinite vastness of the galaxy is exhilarating and terrifying. But to do such things probably costs hundreds of millions of dollars. Thankfully video games exist, making feats like these cost significantly less. And with the burgeoning popularity of virtual reality, dreams really can become a reality. And Orange Bridge Studio’s End Space is one of those realities that not only has landed on every major virtual reality platform thus far, the studio confirmed today that “progress is going great” getting the Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR versions of the game just as updated as the PC version.

Orange Bridge Studios’ official End Space Twitter account took to the social media platform to announce the news.

Got accepted to bring End Space to a whole new platform! And progress is going great getting the #PlayStationVR and #OculusGo version updated to match the #PC release. Exciting times ahead! — End Space (@EndSpace_game) June 21, 2018

End Space, a first-person spaceship shooter, originally landed on Android (with the iOS version following shortly after) in 2015. A year later, in 2016, End Space found its way onto the Samsung Gear VR. After a brief name change – from End Space to Minos Starfighter – the spaceship shooter blasted through to Google Cardboard in the same year. It wasn’t until the end of last year, in September 2017, that End Space set its sights on the PlayStation VR. Earlier this year, in January, End Space ended up on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift before launching on Steam a few months later in March. Not all versions of the game have been reviewed, but, according to Metacritic, the PSVR version of End Space only has three reviews, each one giving the game a seven out of 10.

End Space is available now on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, and Samsung Gear VR.