Shikhondo – Soul Eater Coming to PS4

Today, the indie publisher Digerati revealed that the Korean shoot ‘em up Shikhondo – Soul Eater is on its way to the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Players can look forward to battling “bizarre demons against beautiful Oriental backdrops in an intense shooter inspired by Asian mythology.”

Digerati is teaming up on this one with Korean-based independent developer, DeerFarm. Shikhondo – Soul Eater was described as having an assortment of “hypnotic barrage patterns,” and a variety of enemies, heavily influenced by Asian mythology. This is actually the first time players are going to have a chance to fight against Shikhondo with a friend in an all-new 2-player local co-op mode, which was included especially for console editions of the game.

The game appears to have a ‘Very Positive’ rating on Steam and it also impressed people at the 2017 Global Indie Game Development Contest in Korea where it was given the Gold Award.

Shikhondo – Soul Eater was officially confirmed for Japan and other Asian territories. Expect the PS4 version to launch digitally on June 22, 2018 and the PS4 limited edition physical version to go on sale at Play-Asia.com starting on June 28, 2018.

The Nintendo Switch digital version has yet to be announced, while a Nintendo Switch limited edition physical version is going to be available to pre-order at Play-Asia.com on June 28.

Check out the game’s key features: