Life is Strange 2’s Prequel is Free, Download Dates Revealed

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit release date (or rather download date) has just been officially confirmed. We first caught glimpse of The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit on June 10, during the E3 2018. Today, news has reached us that the Life is Strange 2‘s free prequel chapter, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, is going to be available for download next Monday 6 p.m. in Western Europe, June 25 at 5 p.m. UK time or 9 a.m. Pacific and midday Eastern if you’re in North America.

The scoop has come via the official Life is Strange Twitter page:

Here are the release timings for when you will be able to download and play #CaptainSpirit entirely for free! pic.twitter.com/X4CJL1nQEe — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) June 21, 2018

In a nutshell, this means that it will be arriving one day earlier than originally revealed. The game will have a simultaneous release on all major platforms, which, of course, includes PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Let us not forget that we’ve also recently been told by Dontnod Entertainment’s Michael Koch the free game clocks in at around two hours. This is roughly about the length of an average Life is Strange episode, which is not bad at all.

