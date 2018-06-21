NHL 19 Launching in September, Allows Players to Skate Outdoors

Late yesterday evening, after announcing the game during the NHL Awards ceremony, EA Sports took to the PlayStation Blog to formally announce that next entry in the hockey simulation series, NHL 19, would be releasing worldwide on September 14th for PlayStation 4. When it comes to cover athletes, the company revealed that P.K. Subban and Wayne Gretzky would be gracing the standard and deluxe editions of the game, respectively.

This time around, EA Sports revealed that players will be able to take to the outdoors for the first time in franchise history, where they’ll be able to skate and play on outdoor rinks. As you can tell from the trailer above, outdoor frozen ponds surrounded by sprawling environments have been added to the game. Players can compete on these new rinks in the EASHL, NHL THREES, Play Now, and the two newest modes to the game, NHL ONES, and Pro-Am. The newly announced mode, NHL ONES, allows three players to compete in a 1v1v1 free-for-all gauntlet.

Much like the updated NBA Live 19, NHL 19 will also utilize Real Player Motion Tech, which will bring with it a re-invented physics collision system as well as over 900 original items to deck out your create-a-player. According to EA Sports, RPM Tech also will provide new animations, the ability to accelerate off corners, and movement that was previously not available in other iterations of NHL.

NHL 19 is available for preorder now, and preordering the Deluxe Edition of the game will grant players access to the title three days early. For more on the upcoming game, check out below for how EA Sports describes the upcoming title:

Legends of the Sport Test yourself against the best of the best, or take your dream team up against others as over 200 legends of the game are introduced in NHL 19. Superstars of today’s game playing alongside historical figures of past seasons is another possibility for you to explore, particularly in Hockey Ultimate Team, where you’ll have the chance to build a fantasy team thanks to solo challenges, online play, and much more.

NHL 19 will launch on September 14, 2018.