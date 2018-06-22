Bethesda Sues Warner Bros. Over Westworld Game

In a shocking development today, it has been revealed that Bethesda Softworks is filing a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Behavior Interactive. The suit, according to documents obtained by TMZ, centers around the fact that the Westworld app created by Warner Bros. features stolen designs, artwork, and codes from Bethesda’s Fallout Shelter, a game that released in 2014 for mobile devices and has since come out across various platforms.

According to Bethesda, the company claims it hired Behavior Interactive as far back as 2014 to work on Fallout Shelter. Once Westworld released in 2016 to critical acclaim, Bethesda alleges that Behavior went on to create the Westworld game for Warner Bros. The game, for those who might not know, puts players in control of the fictional world from the television show. Players will have to pair Guests with Hosts, keep NPCs happy, and make sure various areas of the world are up to date.

In theory, it does sound pretty similar to Fallout Shelter, and Bethesda claims that even some bugs that appeared early on in their Fallout game have appeared in the Westworld game. As of now, Bethesda’s aim is to have the game shut down and also claim a share of its profits. Neither company has reached out for comment just yet, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated as this story develops.

[Source: TMZ]