H1Z1 1.21 Update Patch Notes Reveal Jump Changes, New Bundles

It’s always a little irritating when a seemingly simple game mechanic, take jumping, for example, can feel a little off. H1Z1 has been guilty of just that at times but, thanks to the H1Z1 1.21 update, developers Daybreak Game Company appear to have fixed that. You can now walk around with a real spring in your step.

The community manager for Daybreak has dropped the patch notes, which details H1Z1 1.21’s major changes, including the introduction of a brand-new Snowstalker bundle, complete with weapons, outfits, and even a bonus vehicle thrown in for good measure.

Updates & Bug Fixes

Altered jump mechanic by maintaining your heading and velocity when you leave the ground. Now, you can freely aim or look around while jumping without prematurely shortening your leap. You still have the ability to alter your path slightly by using your left stick – for example, if you were going to overshoot a landing, pulling back on the left stick would allow you to correct this.

Fixed an issue that could cause weapons to lock.

Fixed certain Daily Challenges not getting cleared after completing them.

Environmental sound effects in the hospital no longer persist after leaving the area.

Group member indicators are no longer blocked by grid references in the compass.

Vehicle kills now show the correct vehicle and skin in the kill notification.

Cancelling queue no longer incorrectly highlights the Message of the Day window.

Cancelling queue now properly clears out the queue information window.

Removed redundant way to open Settings by pressing circle while spectating.

NEW ITEMS – Snowstalker Bundles

Stay frosty with the 3 new bundles available for purchase in-game – the Snowstalker Outfit Pack, the Snowstalker Weapon Pack, and the Snowstalker Complete Bundle! Featuring a whole new outfit, two new weapon skins (including an animated one!), and a bonus ATV in the Complete Bundle, there’s never been a better way to keep cool under fire. Purchasing any of these Bundles grants you a Crate that guarantees you ALL the items inside.

TL;DR? You can now do silly spins and attempt outrageous potshots in mid-air while jumping and it won’t mess with the height of your leap. Perfect for the showboaters, then. You know who you are.

[Source: H1Z1 Subreddit]