June 2018 PSN Flash Sale Is Live, DOOM, Tomb Raider, Devil May Cry, More on Sale, View the Deals

The June 2018 Flash Sale on the North American PlayStation Store is now live. These PSN Flash Sale deals let you save up to 70% on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games.

Reminder: There are a ton of games on sale in the regular weekly PlayStation Store sale. Check that out as well!

Running until Monday, June 25 at 8 am PT/11 am ET, here are all of the deals in this month’s PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store:

PlayStation 4 Games Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition – $2.99

ADR1FT – $5.99

Alien: Isolation – $8.99 The Collection – $11.99

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition – $2.99

ARK: Survival Evolved – $23.99 Explorer’s Edition – $44.99

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – $35.99

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Unity– $11.99

Blood Bowl 2 – $4.99

Bound by Flame – $4.99

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – $15.99 Duke Nukem Bundle – $17.99

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $4.99

Chaos on Deponia – $4.99

Dark Arcana: The Carnival – $5.24

Darknet – $4.49

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition – $11.99

Deponia – $4.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $5.99 Digital Deluxe Edition – $8.99

DYING: Reborn Ultimate Bundle – $9.99

EA Family Bundle (Need for Speed, PvZ: Garden Warfare 2, Unravel) – $9.99

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $7.49

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition – $9.99

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – $13.99

DOOM – $14.99

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition– $7.99

Dungeons 3 – $22.49

Eliosi’s Hunt – $1.99

Extinction – $35.99 Deluxe Edition – $41.99

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle – $27.99

Far Cry Primal – $19.99 Digital Apex Edition – $21.99

Indie Bundle (Shiness, Seasons After Fall) – $11.99

Get Even – $11.99

Infinifactory – $9.99

Innerspace – $9.99

Little Nightmares – $7.99 Complete Edition $11.99

Livelock – $3.99

Lost Grimoires Bundle – $9.59

Magicka 2 – $4.49 Special Edition – $5.99

Metal Slug 3 – $4.49

Moon Hunters – $5.99

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition – $17.49

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $3.99

Nano Assault NEO- X – $3.99

Necropolis – $7.49

Nex Machina – $5.99

Oasis Games Horror VR Bundle – $7.99

Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle – $9.99

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – $19.99

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate – $2.99

Poi – $7.99

Pyre – $9.99

Race the Sun – $1.99

Radial-G: Racing Revolved – $5.99

Rayman Legends – $9.99

Realms of Arkania: Blades of Destiny – $11.99

Riptide GP Bundle – $3.24

Rogue Trooper Redux – $9.99

Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Mega – $5.99

Shiny – Deluxe Edition – $5.99

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $5.99

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Strider – $2.99

Styx: Master of Shadows – $7.49 + Styx: Shards of Darkness – $14.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $29.99 Deluxe – $42.49

The Surge – $12.49 Complete Edition – $20.99

The Technomancer – $9.99

Thief – $3.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $5.99

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power – $5.49

Trine Bundle – $7.49

Trine Trilogy – $7.49

Typoman Deluxe Edition – $4.79

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 – $19.99

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 – $27.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $19.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $15.99

Zombie Vikings – $4.79

*All prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Visit the PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store.

You can see the rest of the PlayStation Store sales this week over here.

What do you think of this June 2018 PSN Flash Sale? Are you going to take advantage of any of these great PS4 deals, or does nothing catch your eye? Either way, let us know what you’re thinking in the comments below!

Reminder: There are a ton of games on sale in the regular weekly PlayStation Store sale. Check that out as well!