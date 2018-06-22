New 2000AD/Judge Dredd Game News Coming Soon

Rebellion has been pumping out plenty of games lately, mostly within it’s popular Sniper Elite series. But what you may not know is that Rebellion is also the owner of the indie comics label 2000 AD, which is the home of various cult comics licenses, such as Rogue Warrior and Judge Dredd. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a new 2000 AD or Judge Dredd game, but recent comments from the company at E3 suggest we’re about to learn about something new.

Speaking to a VG 24/7 reporter, Rebellion’s CEO, Jason Kingsley, had some hints to drop. He said, “we’ve talked to and we have agreements with a number of different people. We haven’t announced anything yet because it’s too early for some of them, but there may be announcements coming in the next few months.”

Fans may recall Rebellion’s announcement last year that the company was opening itself, and particularly its 2000 AD licenses, up to working with outside developers. Previous efforts have all been in-house, but Rebellion’s focus on the more successful Sniper Elite series left little resources to take on the smaller stuff. Essentially, an open call for pitches was made, and it sounds like some pitches have actually gone through at this point.

[Source: VG 24/7]