Ni no Kuni II Update 1.03 Features New Difficulty Modes

After being on the market for nearly three months, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Level-5’s sequel in the action RPG franchise, finally gets some new features. Thanks to publisher Bandai Namco, Ni No Kuni II‘s update has been fully outlined, and it includes two new difficulty modes, game balancing and minor bug addressing, and more. The full patch notes can be found below.

New difficulty modes added: Hard and Expert. You can choose how hard you want your challenge to be when you select “New Game” from the title screen, or by entering the in-game options menu at any time. Three difficulty levels are available: Normal, Hard, and Expert. The higher the setting, the harder the battles will be, but this will be offset by rarer treasures from monsters, from the chests in the Faraway Forest, and certain other places. You’ll also be able to access the true potential of accessories, with monsters occasionally dropping ones with two skills! (This won’t affect any you already own.) Maximum quality level of equipment drops expanded (in Hard or higher). Chances of rare item drops increased (in Hard or higher).

New equipment skills added.

Rare accessories with second skill slot added.

Various other game balance issues and minor bugs have also been addressed. A bug that allowed the airship to land in places where it should not be able to land has been fixed. Steam version only: A bug that made the player unable to control the camera at specific screen resolutions has been fixed.



In our review of the game, we gave it an astounding 9.5/10, saying, “Ni no Kuni II is pure magic, consistently [surpassing our] expectations, being bigger than [we] could have imagined.”

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is available now for PC and PlayStation 4.

[Source via Gematsu]