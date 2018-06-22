Skyrim: ThinkGeek Unveils First Ever Statue of Female Dragonborn

Jokes about the number of times Bethesda has re-released The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim are likely to persist. Therefore, with the reach Skyrim has, it’s no wonder that merchandise is plentiful. In some respects. Fans can purchase Dovahkiin statues, felt helms, dragon pendants, apparel and much more. For some reason, however, licensed merchandise featuring a female Dragonborn has yet to see the light of day. Seven and a half years after Skyrim’s initial release and ThinkGeek is debuting something special.

As a part of their Modern Icons Collection, ThinkGeek is producing a female Dragonborn statue. The 10 ounce figure is made of PVC and stands just over 9 inches tall. This collectible will run fans $50 USD and is sold exclusively through GameStop and ThinkGeek’s website.

ThinkGeek’s item description explains why the company think its finally time the female Dovahkiin shines: