Little Dragons Café Shares Details on Two Characters

After announcing the game earlier this year, Aksys Games is back again with even more information about their upcoming title Little Dragons Café. The game is being created by renowned designer Yasuhiro Wada – who is best known for his work on the Harvest Moon series – and stars a brother and sister who must learn to cook and manage a small café.

The newest information (via Gematsu) comes from Marvelous, and introduces players to two new characters, Celis and Ginji. Celis is a witch who collapses outside of the cafe in the game, and despite being saved, curses the staff when she awakens. Ginji, a man who calls himself a grand thief, is an erratic and twitchy character who seems to have some trouble keeping still. Not much else about either character has been revealed, but with the game launching in August, we thankfully won’t have to wait too long.

For more information on the upcoming game, check out some of the key features for it below:

Dragon Husbandry – Embrace your parental instincts and raise your very own dragon! Through wise decisions, proper nutrition, and empathetic nurturing show the world the true potential of your dragon companion!

Culinary Capitalism – Learn new recipes and master the art of cooking while running your very own café. Explore the world, discover new ingredients, and expand your menu (and your restaurant) while catering to the whims of your customers.

Grow Your Own – The tastiest dishes use the freshest ingredients, and the best way to insure that is to grow your own produce. Till the land and fish the rivers to gather the most flavorful fixings for your signature dishes.

Serve the People – Feeding is nurturing, so you not only cook for your neighbors, but also help them with their problems to increase your popularity and the general happiness of everyone around you.

Little Dragons Café will release on August 24, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. To preorder the collector’s edition of the game, please visit here.