BioWare Breaks Down How It’s Approaching Anthem’s Endgame, Says It’s a ‘Really Important’ Aspect

Anthem‘s endgame content is going to be a “really important” aspect of the title, which is being designed to ensure replayability. Over on Reddit, BioWare’s Ben Scott said that the studio will reveal more details about the content in due course but as a design lead working on the endgame, he offered the following breakdown of how the team is approaching it:

The endgame is important! Like really important!

The endgame gets more important the day after launch.

Replayability is a core goal of the content.

The community is going to help us improve, shape, and drive the long-term direction of the endgame content. You have NO choice! We will involve you and we will listen to you!

The endgame should be accessible to as much of the community as possible. BUT it shouldn’t be watered down in the name of accessibility!

Content can be difficult, exciting, rewarding, and still be accessible.

It should NOT foster toxicity or elitism.

It SHOULD reward achievement, skill, and mastery.

Easy to understand, difficult to master.

Puzzles, secrets, and discovery is cool!

Scott is specifically working on Strongholds, which we’re told are akin to dungeons and will be part of the endgame activity.

We’ll update our readers as soon as we have more information.

Anthem will release on February 22, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Reddit]