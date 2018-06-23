Dontnod’s The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Won’t Have Trophies or Achievements

Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment has confirmed that The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit will not come with any trophies or achievements. This news has been revealed by Stevivor, who spoke to Dontnod’s Raoul Barbet during E3 last week.

Lack of trophies may come as a disappointment to hunters but the title is a two-hour standalone chapter meant to prepare fans for Life is Strange 2, and was initially billed as a demo of sorts. That said, Dontnod seems to have moved away from calling it a mere demo.

“I wouldn’t say that [it is a demo],” Raoul told Stevivor. “It’s formed around our relative experience. It’s a standalone experience. It means that if you don’t know Life is Strange, you can play it and discover the type of game we’re creating and, I hope, the DNA of Life is Strange. Of course, if you know Life is Strange you can find a lot of details in Captain Spirit.”

Dontnod calls it a “perfect introduction” to the upcoming sequel. We call it great marketing.

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit will be out on Monday, June 25, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In case you missed this little tidbit of news, the download will be free of cost.

[Source: Stevivor]