PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: June 26 – Grab Your Crew and Drive
The last week of June is upon us and with it comes a slew of PS4 new releases, along with a smattering of PSVR, PS3, and PS Vita titles. The big winners this week are The Crew 2 and Lumines Remastered.
*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted
Please check out the full list of releases below.
PlayStation 4
- Atomine (Digital)
- The Crew 2 (Digital & Retail) – Out 6/29
- Dimension Drive (Digital)
- Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends (Digital) – Out 6/29
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition (Digital)
- Fighting EX Layer (Digital) – Out 6/28
- Grave Danger (Digital)
- Hajwala (Digital)
- Ikaruga (Digital) – Out 6/29
- The Journey Down: Chapter Two (Digital)
- The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga (Digital)
- Lumines Remastered (Digital)
- Next Up Hero (Digital) – Out 6/28
- The Night Journey (Digital)
- Rainbow Skies (Digital)(Cross Buy)
- Realms of Arkania: Star Trail (Digital)
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition (Digital)
- Super Kids Racing (Digital) – Out 6/25
- Tour de France 2018 (Digital) – Out 6/28
PlayStation VR
- Esper (Digital) – Out 6/29
- Salary Man Escape VR (Digital)
PlayStation 3
- Rainbow Skies (Digital)(Cross Buy)
PlayStation Vita
- Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk (Digital & Retail) – Out 6/29
- Rainbow Skies (Digital)(Cross Buy)
*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.
Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week, and if you’re excited for any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for June and July in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.