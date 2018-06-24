Divinity: Original Sin II’s Console Versions Will Come Without the Game Master Mode

Larian Studios LLC recently announced that its critically-acclaimed RPG Divinity: Original Sin II will be receiving the Definitive Edition treatment on consoles this August. While it’ll feature a host of improvements, the console version will not include the Game Master mode.

In an update on Kickstarter, Larian Studios explained that the amount of menus in Game Master and the speed with which a GM has to “react to the antics of a party” made it impossible to port the mode over. The developers acknowledge that this may come as a disappointment to some but all other online modes will be available on consoles, which they believe fans will find a blast to play.

Larian writes:

We didn’t make any significant graphical, UI, gameplay or story changes for the PS4 or Xbox One but the one thing we didn’t manage to port to console is the Game Master mode. This will come as a disappointment to some of you but will probably be no surprise to those who’ve played with it. The number of menus present in Game Master mode and the speed with which a GM needs to be react to the antics of a party made it impossible to make a port that would be fun to play with. All other online modes are available however and playing in split-screen with two controllers is a blast! We’ve also included a new hot-seat arena mode which is loads of fun!

Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition releases on August 31 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Kickstarter]