Saudi Heiress Pullum Purna Teased for Fighting EX Layer

Street Fighter EX‘s Saudi heiress, Pullum Purna, may be joining Fighting EX Layer‘s roster, if a tweet by Arika’s Ichiro Mihara is anything to go by.

In a message thanking a fighting game tournament’s organizers for facilitating Fighting EX Layer‘s participation next week, Mihara posted a screenshot of Pullum Purna with the text “We are honored to be able to participate in CEO 2018. This sentence has nothing to do with the picture (w”

The aforementioned event is Community Effort Orlando, which takes place between June 29 and July 1 at Daytona Beach, Florida.

The inclusion of Pullum Purna won’t come as a surprise to those who’ve been following Fighting EX Layer. Back in March, Arika founder Akira Nishitani shared his DLC plans for the game, revealing that the team will add more characters if Fighting EX Layer sells well. Pullum was one of the potential DLC characters whose sketches were shown off. “If we don’t reach our target in the first month after release, then [the developers] won’t make new characters for me,” Nishitani said in March.

Fighting EX Layer releases on June 28 for PlayStation 4.