Team Sonic Racing Gets New Playable Characters Amy Rose, Big the Cat, and Four Chao

June 24, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

During an event in Tokyo celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog’s 27th birthday, Sega announced that it’ll be adding Amy Rose, Big the Cat, and Four Chao to Team Sonic Racing as playable characters.

Team Rose’s official blurbs are as follows:

  • Amy Rose (speed character): the perky and always positive pink hedgehog that won’t let anything stand in her way.
  • Big the Cat (power character): a purple cat with a heart as big as his strong physique.
  • Chao (technique character): a lovable creature that’s eager to provide aid to teammates.

The aforementioned characters join Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, Rouge, and Omega.

Team Sonic Racing will feature 15 playable characters from across the Sonic universe. The six remaining characters should be announced in due course. In the meantime, check out some gameplay below and let us know what you think of it.

Team Sonic Racing will release this winter for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more character information and a release date.

