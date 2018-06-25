First Conan Exiles DLC Available Now, Adds New Gear, Weapons, and More

Funcom announced today that The Imperial East Pack, the first DLC for Conan Exiles, is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The DLC is available for players to pick up for $9.99, and introduces a range of new items and building pieces inspired by the eastern kingdom of Khitai. With the DLC, players will be able to acquire new Khitai-patterned war paints and pick up several new and ornate armors and weapons. You can check out a new trailer for the newly released DLC above.

“We’re excited to have launched the first DLC for Conan Exiles, but DLCs are only one part of the post-launch strategy for the game,” said Funcom Creative Director, Joel Bylos. “We are also working on bug and stability fixes along with several free updates, including pets and taming, new dungeons, a new religion, and more. These are all large, game-altering updates that will be provided free to all players.”

In total, The Imperial East Pack DLC will give players a ton of new items, including:

39 new building piece

15 new armor pieces

25 new placeables

9 new weapons

5 new warrants

Let us know below if you plan on picking up the DLC and what you plan on building with your new Khitai-themed gear.