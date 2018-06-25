Fortnite Playground Mode “Coming Soon”

Upon logging onto Fortnite today, users will be greeted with the news that “Playground LTM [limited-time mode] [is] coming soon!” This mode boasts that it will give players a chance to “let [their] creativity run wild on [their] own private island.”

Playground mode has been mentioned before but this announcement means we can expect this to come out as early as tomorrow, following this week’s patch. This mode supports squads and is intended as a place for players to practice and strategize:

“Battle and build to your heart’s content with an extended period of time to roam around the map as well as increased resource generation. All treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, try droppin’ in different spots and scope out the loot. Friendly fire is on so you can scrimmage with your squad (up to 4 friends per match), but fear not you’ll respawn immediately. Note: Stats and Challenges will not be tracked in this mode.”

I’m curious as to whether you’ll respawn only under friendly fire or in general. I’m hoping it’s the latter and Epic modifies the way it determines the victor (if there’s a victor at all) for this mode. Bu either way, as someone who only recently picked up Fortnite, a place to practice is what I desperately need. And unlimited crafting guarantees people are going to start making truly insane structures. I can’t wait to see what the community does with this.

