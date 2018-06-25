Compile Heart Details Mary Skelter 2 Remake of Mary Skelter: Nightmares, Mechanics

If you’re not already sold on the macabre and perverted dungeon-crawler, developer Compile Heart has announced an intriguing, new Mary Skelter 2 bonus. Compile Heart wants genre fans to get the complete experience with this game, so a remake of the first game, Mary Skelter: Nightmares, is included as part of the package.

Unlocking it is trivially easy, too. If you’re ready to go with the sequel, all you need to do is complete Mary Skelter 2 for your chance to revisit the first game. However, if this is your first foray into the series, you can also pop it right away with a free download from the PlayStation Store. Once you download or earn the unlock, all you have to do is press the shoulder buttons on the title screen to swap back and forth.

Compile Heart also provided several other updates on Mary Skelter 2, including introducing systems such as Transfused Blood, and Blood Devolution. There’s also the creepy girl-rubbing minigame through which you “purge corruption,” if you were wondering if that’s still present.

Transfused Blood is an additional way to earn skills for your party members beyond the normal “skill creation” process. You can earn Transfused Blood by “Blood Farming” or “gathering” while in dungeons, which can be appraised, then injected for new skills.

Blood Devolution is a grinding technique that allows you to reset a Blood Maiden’s level, to earn bonus CP, therefore additional stat boosts and skills.

Mary Skelter 2 is coming to PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 12. The first game was localized by Idea Factory in North America.

[Source: Gemastsu]