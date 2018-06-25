Monster Hunter: World Bonus HR Event Running Now

From now until June 28, a special Monster Hunter: World bonus HR event is running. If you go for two specific missions that feature Tempered Wyverns, you’ll be entitled to some extra HR points to get that Hunter Rank bumped up to where it needs to be.

The two missions are A Nose for an Eye, and Snow & Cherry Blossoms. A Nose for an Eye is a 9-star Event Quest that requires HR 30. In it you hunt a Tempered Anjanath and a Tempered Azure Rathalos in the Ancient Forest map. Snow & Cherry Blossoms is similarly ranked, and sees the player(s) taking on Tempered Pink Rathian and Tempered Legiana in the Coral Highlands.

Typically, Event Quests in Monster Hunter: World rotate in and out of availability, and this is one such rotation. Neither of these events are new, but that doesn’t mean the HR bonus isn’t totally worth it. Take them on and you’ll actually double your points, which is crucial when you’re already at such a high rank to begin with.

Monster Hunter: World continues to be in the news thanks to the game’s success and Capcom’s continued support. A Final Fantasy collaboration was announced at E3 2018, and the PC version is still scheduled for late 2018 without a final release date.

[Source: Twitter]