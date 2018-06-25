New Death Stranding Story Details Revealed via Video Synopsis

Of all the mysteries surrounding Hideo Kojima’s new title, the Death Stranding story probably tops most of our must-know lists. Unfortunately, up until now, we’ve had a plethora of pulsating trailers that reveal very little. Except, as is Kojima’s wont, some of the big story details (i.e. the entire synopsis of the game) has been hiding in plain sight all this time.

The Death Stranding E3 2018 trailer, which you can see above if you needed reminding of just how wacky it ended up being, actually has revealed a fair chunk of the story in its video description. It’s just that no one thought to look until now.

‘Besieged by death’s tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more’

While it doesn’t provide us with the key to unlocking the inner workings of Kojima’s mind, there are a few tantalizing clues that have surfaced about the Death Stranding story. For one thing, it appears that the Death Stranding is a mysterious entity causing more than a few troubles for Norman Reedus’ character Sam Bridges. As for that weird foetus he’s been dragging around? That’s ‘the stranded remnants of the future.’ Good luck trying to figure the rest out. I’m as lost as the rest of you.

