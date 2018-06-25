Nightclub is the Newest GTA Online DLC, Coming Next Month

As if Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V wasn’t big enough, the game’s online mode has become the epicenter of the Grand Theft Auto V experience. With an all-time peak of approximately 361,000 players and some 84,000 players playing at any given time, to say that GTA Online is huge is an understatement. Though the latest entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise launched in 2013 before being ported to next-gen hardware a year later, Rockstar’s game continues to see success through GTA Online expansion content and Shark Cash microtransactions. And speaking of GTA Online expansion content, it seems the game’s upcoming DLC, GTA Online Nightclub, is scheduled to launch next month.

As stated in a Rockstar press release, “The nightlife scene in Los Santos is getting a major upgrade. Thanks to the efforts of one well-known, well-connected and somewhat financially sound impresario the underground dance club scene is about to blow open in July. Nightclubs are the perfect cover for any other operation you might have going, so get in on the ground level as a business partner to open up a brand new establishment, and help the DJ’s make their shows the best ever. Run your nightclub business from setup, design, staffing and promotion; the more popular the club, the faster your secure wall safe will fill up. Management is honest work, a tidy way to keep income from your more seedy ventures with Disruption Logistics, The Open Road, SecuroServ and Free Trade Shipping Co. looking clean as fresh laundry.”

In our review of PS3 version of Grand Theft Auto V, we gave it a perfect 10/10, saying, “Overall, Grand Theft Auto V is a must have for anyone who likes open-world games, great characterization, or bank robberies.”

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

[Source via Rockstar Intel]