Horizon Zero Dawn Base Game and The Frozen Wilds for $20

If you were waiting for some major discounts to get this game, now is your chance. Horizon Zero Dawn has been on the market for well over a year and is currently one of best PS4-only games. It’s worshiped by the public, admired by critics and there are good reasons for that. Guerrilla Games really nailed the open world formula here. They also managed to do that while telling a truly compelling sci-fi tale. We loved the original and the DLC.

For starters, Sony has reduced the price of the add-on.

For those of you who already have the original, you should know that the add-on, The Frozen Wilds, can be grabbed for a mere 10 bucks and it features new content for the base game. You will experience new storylines, new characters and and a brand new area, ready for exploration. Players will also face new machines. It was also revealed that this expansion pack also brought an Enhanced version of the game for PS4™ Pro with dynamic 4K gaming, improved graphics and environments, and HDR visuals.

However, if you have never even played the original, man, now is your chance because you get an even sweeter deal. The PlayStation Store now offers the Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for a mere $20.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition includes:

• Full Game

• The Frozen Wilds Expansion

• Digital art book

• PS4 Dynamic Theme

• Bonus Weapons, Outfits, and Resources*

Anyway, it gives you something to do while we are waiting for Sony and Guerrilla to announce, Horizon Zero Dawn 2.

