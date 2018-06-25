Rainbow Skies New Gameplay Trailer, Game Released Tomorrow

So, just in case anybody is preparing to try this one out, you might want to take the time and have a peek at the brand new Rainbow Skies gameplay trailer (check it out above). The video features 10 minutes of cool-looking gameplay footage, complete with developer commentary.

Rainbow Skies comes from indie developer and publisher, Eastasiasoft Limited, and SideQuest Studios. The enticing little RPG is slated to hit stores June 26, 2018 in North America and June 27, 2018 in Europe and Asia.

If you keep watching the gameplay video you’ll notice a rather well-implemented turn-based combat system, in addition to wonderful and colourful environments that are just waiting to be explored. Players will get a chance to dive into some RPG-flavored gameplay, as they go through dungeons, and towns. The developers were eager to point out that a lot of refinements and improvements were made when compared to game’s predecessor, Rainbow Moon, which indeed left plenty of room for improvement.

To be fair, it really does look like these guys have made an effort and spruced things up this time around.

Rainbow Skies is going to be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

So, if this is your cup of tea, let us know if you will be picking it up tomorrow.