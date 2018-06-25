Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet DLC Available Now For Free

For fans of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet looking for more augmented reality to immerse themselves in, Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that the action-RPG’s first chapter DLC content, Ambush of the Imposters, is available now. The free expansion will include new stories and dungeons, a new offline mode, new characters (Dyne, Yamikaze, and Musketeer X) and bosses, new customization items, and more.

According to the official PlayStation website, “[Abush of the Imposters’] journey takes place before you and the group have completed the SBC Flügel. Rumors have been circulating about several ArFA-sys units appearing out in the field as enemies. With the help of the renowned GGO players Dyne, Yamikaze, and Musketeer X, you slowly uncover the truth behind this mystery. Experience the beginning of an all-new epic adventure.” Bandai Namco and developer Dimps hasn’t explicitly stated whether this expansion follows the events of the main narrative or if it’s a one-off adventure for your created character and/or Kirito.

In our review of the base Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, we the gave a 7/10, saying, “Excepting its online shortcomings, however, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is easily the best game using the license yet. In that regard, Fatal Bullet does something that no other title in the series has done—making a game about a show about a video game finally, inexplicably, a decent game after all.” You can watch the DLC reveal trailer above.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet and its DLC, Ambush of the Imposters, are available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Source: Bandai Namco]