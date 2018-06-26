Blacksad: Under the Skin Images Revealed

Announced back in 2017, Publisher Microids and developers Pendulo Studios and YS Interactive have released a few Blacksad: Under the Skin images for our perusal. This game is based on an Eisner Award-winning comic series created by Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido, with Spanish and French origins (it has been published in English by Dark Horse). The video game adaptation is an adventure game, and is aiming for a 2019 launch for several platforms, including PlayStation 4.

Here’s the overall pitch for the game, from a press release: