Destiny 2 Free Weekend Starts Friday, Experience the Full Base Game

If you’ve been on the fence about Destiny 2, or like to criticize a game that you haven’t even played, now’s your chance to try it out for free. Starting on Friday June 29 at 12:01 am Pacific and running through July 2 at 10:00 am Pacific, you can experience everything that the base Destiny 2 game has to offer, including the campaign, PvP, and endgame activities. This week also features the second of Destiny 2’s Season 3 Faction Rallies, so the free weekend players will be able to participate in that event while it is running.

If you want to get ready for Friday, you can pre-download the Destiny 2 Free Weekend over on the PlayStation Store. Players will be able to play with owners of Destiny 2 and its expansions, however they will not be able to access any of the content from Curse of Osiris or Warmind. Any and all progress made will carry over should you decide to purchase Destiny 2.

As extra incentive, players can get the full Destiny 2 game and Expansion Pass bundle that includes Curse of Osiris and Warmind for a discounted price during the free weekend.

Later this summer, Bungie will release Forsaken, the massive expansion coming alongside an update that will completely change Destiny 2. September 4 will bring Destiny 2: Forsaken with all of its new content, as well as improvements based on community feedback that have been a long time coming. It will also introduce Gambit, a hybrid PvE/PvP mode that we found to be extremely frantic and fun when we tried it at E3.

Ahead of Forsaken’s launch, players can look forward to a big update in July that will give players a brand new seasonal event and some big changes to Exotic armor pieces. All game updates featured on the roadmap are free to all players regardless of expansion ownership.

Will you be trying out the Destiny 2 free weekend?