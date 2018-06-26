Fallout 76 Multiplayer is “Not What Everybody Expects” According to Pete Hines

Although we got a brief taste of the upcoming Fallout 76 during E3 2018, much of the game still remains a mystery to fans. When initially announced as an always-online title, lots of players began conjuring up what that might be in their heads, but during an interview at the show, Pete Hines – the Vice President of Bethesda Softworks – tried to assure fans that they had nothing to worry about.

When asked about how comfortable the team behind Fallout 76 is, especially considering that the layout of the game is a bit different, Hines was quick to point out the number of single-player titles the company has already made. “Well, first of all, as a publisher I am extremely comfortable with where we are in single-player games, between all of the stuff that we did last year and all of the things we just announced, right,” Hines told Gamereactor. “We didn’t just announce Prey last year as a wholly single-player game, but then we just released brand new DLC for it and a ton of free updates for the game. Wolfenstein is a single-player game that we wanted to add co-op to because we figured with the twin sisters, rather than her just being AI, that would be cool […] Rage 2, Doom Eternal – all of these games are embracing and doing single-player, as is Fallout 76.”

Later on in the interview, Hines explained that Fallout 76 is “not what everybody expects” in terms of gameplay. “I understand when you hear ‘online’ or you hear ‘multiplayer’ or ‘PvP’ that people jump to ‘well, it’s an MMO’ or ‘it’s a free-for-all where everybody’s just shooting each other’ or ‘I’m gonna get griefed constantly by other players’.” he explained. “And the fact is, this just doesn’t fit into the mold of anything else, because that’s what Bethesda Game Studios does.”

According to Hines, Bethesda isn’t the type of company to just try and copy whatever else another company is doing, instead opting to do something they feel is “very unique” and something no one else has done. Hines finished off the interview by saying that as more information on the game comes out, he believes players will understand that it isn’t a conventional MMO. “…I think as more information comes out and folks understand it’s not tons and tons of people, it’s post-apocalyptic, it’s gonna be dozens and dozens, not hundreds, that you can’t just have someone keep chasing you down and killing you over and over again, the game just doesn’t allow for that – the PvP is almost more of a challenge system, not just a ‘kill everybody that you see’ – that we do want folks to roleplay.”

Fallout 76 is set to launch on November 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Gamereactor]