New For Honor Patch Commemorates Fallen Community Member

Founding Father Benjamin Franklin once – maybe, probably – said, “But in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” One could argue that death is life’s only guarantee: Once you die, everything from this world ceases to matter. Except video games, because video games are life and death reincarnate. And the For Honor team makes that notion very apparent in an upcoming update.

Directly from the patch notes itself, the first order of business: “Added a Raider Bot to commemorate a sadly departed member of the community.” Prepare to have your heart ripped out of your chest, by both that Raider bot and the For Honor dev team. “After reading FatMooch69’s remembrance of his fallen comrade [link here], our dev team quickly got behind the idea of immortalizing ‘B’ in the game as a bot. After reaching out for more specifics on the real ‘B,’ we named the Bot ‘TheeLizardWizard’ in honor of B’s preferred nickname, and made him a Raider, as he was B’s main.” This move is not unlike Monolith Productions’ tribute to Mike “Forthog” Forgey in Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and it’s touching to see a team of developers so active in the game’s community that they take note of all its members – especially when one passes away.

In addition to this bot, the update will also address game balancing issues – like increasing the revenge shield from 70 to 120 and increasing revive time from three to four seconds for all PVP modes – bug fixes – like spam attacks and hero specific changes – and much more. The patch notes, titled Updated 1.25, are outlined in full on For Honor‘s official website and will be available on June 28, 2018.

Now’s the time to “GitGud” at For Honor because “if you see ‘TheeLizardWizard’ charging at you in the heat of battle, pay him tribute by giving him a good fight!” It’s only right. For Honor is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Source: For Honor]