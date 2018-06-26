Fortnite Players’ Average Spend Has Been Revealed (And It’s Not Pretty)

Despite being a free-to-play title, Fortnite makes a killing when it comes to the optional cosmetics available on a day-to-day basis. But how much does a player tend to fork out? According to a new survey, the average spend of a Fortnite player totals more than the price of a typical AAA retail game.

As revealed by a survey undertaken by student loan platform LendEDU (H/T Game Rant), the grand total of a Fortnite average spend amounts to a pretty substantial $84.67.

In fact, over two-thirds of the 1000 Fortnite players surveyed admitted to spending money on in-game purchases. Interestingly, 36% of those took the microtransaction plunge for the first time in a video game thanks to Fortnite.

In addition to that, over a quarter of those surveyed also paid for premium Twitch content on Fortnite. Some other interesting stats include the cheeky 20% of you out there who have missed work to play Fortnite as well as PlayStation 4 being the most popular platform for the battle royale with 42% of those questioned choosing Sony’s console, despite its recent cross-play controversies.

That is a scary amount of cash being raked in by Epic. Just the average spend alone is eye-watering when you think about how much someone would ordinarily spend on a title such as this if it were available at retail.

How does that stack up to your spending? Are you above or below average? Let us know in the comments and we’ll try not to judge. Maybe.

[Source: LendEDU]