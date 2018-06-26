God of War Art Prints Showcase the Game’s Incredible Beauty

God of War’s stunning world impresses from start to finish. Every aspect, from the incredible draw distances to minute details on a monster’s visage, deserves endless acclaim. For fans that are still exploring the game, photo mode offers ample tools to appreciate such details. Now Cook and Becker are offering fans a chance to display God of War’s impressive world on their walls.

As an art gallery and art book publisher, video game art is Cook and Becker’s speciality. Aimed at appealing to the “serious collector,” this art dealer works with artists and studios to ensure each print produced bears long-lasting quality. Some of their notable works include prints for Horizon: Zero Dawn, Persona 5, The Witcher 3, and Skyrim. The God of War art collection is similarly impressive, featuring concept art directly from Sony Santa Monica artists.

Cook and Becker’s description for this new fine art collection reads,