Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai Announced for PS4

In 2016, an anime fighter based on historical figures of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms stories (all as women) called Koihime Enbu debuted on Steam. The game found an audience, and is being relaunched with a new version, which adds to the roster and also brings the game to the PlayStation 4. Now dubbed as Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai, this new version boasts 14 fighters, 8 assists, and a laundry list of balance updates to make the game as accessible as possible.

Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC on July 12.

Here are the list of changes, per a press release from Degica Games: