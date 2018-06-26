Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai Announced for PS4
In 2016, an anime fighter based on historical figures of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms stories (all as women) called Koihime Enbu debuted on Steam. The game found an audience, and is being relaunched with a new version, which adds to the roster and also brings the game to the PlayStation 4. Now dubbed as Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai, this new version boasts 14 fighters, 8 assists, and a laundry list of balance updates to make the game as accessible as possible.
Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC on July 12.
Here are the list of changes, per a press release from Degica Games:
Mix and match 14 different characters and 8 strategists to give your battle plan even more freedom!
Use the Hougeki system and careful management of the Tactics Bar to create devastating attacks and combos!
Special moves, EX special moves, super moves, and ultimate moves!
Play Arcade Mode and follow your favourite heroine’s story…
…Or battle friends locally and challenge the online rankings with matchmaking!
Practice in Training Mode then see if your new skills can best Challenge Mode!
Relive past glories or learn from your defeats with Replay Mode.
Comprehensive rebalance based on the latest arcade version of Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai