Overwatch Hacker Handed Suspended Prison Sentence

An Overwatch hacker in South Korea has been handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and an additional two years’ worth of probation for his troubles. The hacker was caught after using an illegal program to fix matches in the region.

Blizzard were reportedly closely involved in bringing the Overwatch hacker to justice, working with the Seoul National Police and their cyber security department (which is probably way less cooler than it sounds) to clamp down on hacking and cheating.

The ruling at Icheon District Court was relatively leninent; the maximum sentence for breaching the Game Industry Promotion Law and Information and Communication Technology Protection Law in South Korea is a an outright two-year jail sentence, as well as a $18,000 fine. If the hacker steps out of line again, you’d imagine that’s the fate that he’d be facing.

While hacking in the West is very much part and parcel of internet life, it carries a far more serious punishment in South Korea, particularly in online gaming. Dot Esports reports that two Overwatch hackers were sentenced earlier in the year, with a further 10 awaiting sentencing.

Word to the wise: play fairly, and never get on the wrong side of Blizzard.

[Source: Dot Esports]