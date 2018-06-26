PlayStation Store Global Update – June 26, 2018

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Insane Robots ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 7-10)

Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition ($32.99/PS+ $23.09)(out 7-10)

MXGP Pro ($49.99)(out 7-10)

Shining Resonance Refrain ($44.99)(out 7-10)

The Spectrum Retreat ($12.99/PS+ $11.69)

PSVR Games

Salary Man Escape VR ($15.99)

PS4 Demos

Super Kids Racing

Unravel Two

PS4 Games

Atomine ($9.99)

CLANNAD ($44.99)

The Crew 2 Gold Edition ($99.99)

Deiland special pack ($15.99)

The FMV Bundle ($35.99)

Grab the Bottle ($4.99)

Grave Danger ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Hajwala ($18.99)

The Journey Down: Chapter Two ($19.99)

THE KING OF FIGHTERS™ ‘COLLECTION: THE OROCHI SAGA ($14.99)

Lumines Remastered ($14.99)

MUSYNX ($29.99)

New Gundam Breaker Launch Bundle ($59.99)

The Night Journey ($19.99)

Rainbow Skies ($29.99/PS+ $26.99)

Realms of Arkania: Star Trail ($39.99)

Slime-san: Superslime Edition ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Super Kids Racing ($6.99)

TERA: HYDRATH Uniform Pack ($29.99)

TERA: SWAT Uniform Pack ($19.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Brawlhalla Summer Championship 2018 Pack ($8.99)

Call of Duty®: WWII – The United Front: DLC Pack 3 ($14.99)

Conan Exiles: The Imperial East Pack ($9.99)

Crossout – ‘Third Half’ Pack ($6.99)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT DLC ($0.99 and up)

The Crew 2 Credits packs ($4.99 and up to $49.99)

Fishing Planet: Happy 4-th of July Pack ($12.99)

MilitAnt: Rampage Sentry ($0.99)

Minecraft The Incredibles Skin Pack ($2.99)

Neverwinter: Heirloom Starter Bundle ($24.99)

New Gundam Breaker Special Mission: Her Name is Super Fumina (Free)

Pinball FX2 VR – Universal Classics™ Pinball ($19.99)

Trove DLC (Free and up)

World of Tanks – Pz.Kpfw. B2 740 (f) Ultimate ($12.99)

PS3 Games

Rainbow Skies ($29.99/PS+ $26.99)

PS3 Add on content

Minecraft The Incredibles Skin Pack ($2.99)

PS Vita Games

Rainbow Skies ($29.99/PS+ $26.99)

Roundabout ($9.99)

MUSYNX ($29.99)

