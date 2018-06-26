Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle PSVR Gameplay Gives a Look at PSVR Puzzle Solving

This old indie title just found new life on the PlayStation Store and it’s compatible with PSVR. Previously released on Steam back in 2015 Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle is a puzzle game that draws on sliding puzzle and platformer elements. You play as Anne, a little girl trapped in a mansion set in a magic/spooky world. As the story unfolds so does more information regarding the mansion.

In a twisted mansion made of rooms that slide like puzzle pieces, player are tasked with finding an exit by moving rooms and using what’s inside those rooms to advance. As the game progresses additional tools are introduced, increasingly the difficulty of the game.

The game has 144 levels which are divided into 4 themes (mansions). Each mansion has basement levels where Anne can use her special abilities like using a cellphone to teleport, placing a bomb, and moving all rooms at once.

Unique puzzle mechanic proven in its predecessor

144 puzzle levels=96 main storyline levels + 48 special ability levels

4 beautifully crafted mansion themes and music

Complete storyline with two endings

Full controller support

Multi-language support

Here’s how the game plays with PSVR, courtesy of Naylo Gaming:

According to Metacritic, the game has mixed/average reviews (only based on 5 critics). Most of the negative feedback seems to be based on unimpressive visuals and slightly repetitive gameplay, some common criticisms for a game of its genre.

While some may see the use of VR as superflous with a genre this relaxed, many gamers find the immersion to increase the magic Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle is trying to convey. This game plays from a sort of third person omniscient–aka “god” perspective–and because it’s a puzzle game where you’re manipulating these rooms in a doll house manner, many players think the VR element creates a whimsical pop-up book experience.

[Source: Naylo Gaming]