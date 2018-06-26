Pokémon-like MMO Temtem Getting PS4 Treatment

Spanish developers Crema Games have announced that Temtem, a role-playing MMO title that looks very similar to the Pokémon series, will be making its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as the Nintendo Switch. Originally put on Kickstarter as a PC game, Temtem quickly shot past its initial goal of $70,000, and currently sits at nearly $365,000 pledged. As such, Crema Games has announced that the home consoles will all be getting a release as well.

As you might be able to tell by the trailer (above), Temtem looks like it will play (and look) like the Pokémon series, albeit with a much smoother and more 3D style all around. Much like any MMO, players will be able to interact with each other, dueling each other for the right to call themselves the best. It also seems like players will be able to customize their living quarters, with one scene showcasing a player decorating a room.

Currently, Temtem has no firm release date yet, but Crema Games has said it is aiming for a 2020 launch. As it stands, the game is planned to be 100% online, meaning you’ll need PlayStation Plus to play. Crema has said it is working on having cross-play and cross-save, but seeing as certain platforms aren’t too keen on that just yet, we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. In the meantime, let us know below if you plan on picking this one up.

[Source: Kickstarter, Push Square]