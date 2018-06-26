Triangle Studios Announces Truck Driver, a New Trucking Game in Development

Earlier today, SOEDESCO and Triangle Studios announced that Truck Driver, an upcoming trucking simulator game, would be releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Though the companies didn’t announce a release date for the game, they did share a brand new video featuring both companies discussing the upcoming title, which you can check out above.

Like any good simulation title, Truck Driver aims to give players the ultimate truck driving experience. Allowing players to interact with the local community of the game, Truck Driver will put players in the shoes of a truck driver, giving them the chance to meet all sorts of unique characters on the road while also building up relationships with them by successfully completing various jobs. For a brief overview of the features in Truck Driver, check out below:

Truck Driver features: Enjoy a trucking experience focused on your career as a truck driver

Build stronger relationships with the local community with each job

Customize your truck with tons of parts and tune it to your liking

Explore a vast open world and watch it progress with you

Navigate through beautiful landscapes and fully explorable cities

Not much else on the game was released, and judging by the early in-game footage shown in the video, it’s likely the game isn’t too close to launching. While we wait for more information, make sure to let us know below if you’re excited about the game, or plan on giving it a try.

Truck Driver is currently in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.