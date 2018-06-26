World of Tanks: Mercenaries Available Today

World of Tanks fans rejoice: Mercenaries is the game’s biggest update yet and it’s available today, a free console exclusive for PS4 and Xbox One. The Mercenaries universe introduces players to an alternate reality governed by disorder featuring a story campaign, revamped maps, different tanks, and more. New Crews and refined battle roles are added, diversifying and deepening the gameplau. “Each tank is complemented by a special trained crew that matches its playstyle, and you will have the opportunity to continue to earn new skills as you fight and progress.”

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, or who are in need of a refresher, World of Tanks is a MMO featuring a multitude of game modes. At the end of the day, your goal is simple: use your tanks to destroy the other team’s tanks or capture the opposing team’s base. You’re in control of the vehicle’s movement and firing. And it’s up to you to strategize and communicate with your teammates (via text or voice chat) to get the job done.

World of Tanks is definitely one of those games that you either love or have never played. But with an install base of 15 million players, it may be worth checking out what all the hype is about. It’s never too late to give a game a chance.

[Source: World Of Tanks]