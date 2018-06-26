The WWE 2K19 Preorder Bonus is Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has a long history in the WWE, but it has still been a few years since his last appearance in a WWE video game. In fact, according to Take-Two, four years have passed since the classic lucha performer who yells his favorite zip code has appeared in the WWE 2K series. That’s about to change, as the publisher has announced Mysterio as the WWE 2K19 preorder bonus.

The “Master of the 619” will be appearing based on his surprise entrance in the 2018 Royal Rumble, which went over with the fans a lot better than his previous Royal Rumble appearance (which wasn’t really his fault). But that’s not the end of this story. Take-Two also states in a press release that Rey Mysterio will be accompanied by another playable WWE Superstar for those who preorder WWE 2K19.

Since 2K Games took over the series (developer Yuke’s is still involved of course), the pre-order bonus characters have often been reflective of repaired relationships or surprise returns (or a little of both) in the real-life WWE. Paired with new game announcements, we’ve seen the likes of Ultimate Warrior, Sting, and Goldberg come back to the squared circle following their video game announcements. Of course, Mysterio hasn’t been back since being in the Royal Rumble this year, but the scuttlebutt of a true return hasn’t died down since.