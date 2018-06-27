Blacksea Odyssey PS4 Coming Out in July Thanks to Digerati

Rogue-lite shoot ’em up Blacksea Odyssey will finally make its way over to the PlayStation 4 next month, the developers have confirmed via press release. “Blacksea Odyssey, a savage, top-down rogue-lite space shoot ‘em up RPG brimming with colossal creatures and runic technologies, will be sailing the cosmic winds to PS4 on 10/11 July (NA/EU respectively),” the press release reads. Those who prefer downloading their games digitally will have to wait, however, as Team Blacksea Odyssey has confirmed that the digital release will be a day late, launching on July 12 instead of July 10/11. The game is being distributed by Digerati Distribution, publisher of games such as 1979 Revolution: Black Friday, Slain: Back From Hell, The Coma: Recut, Three Fourths Home, and more.

According to the press release, Blacksea Odyssey is about “the greatest huntsmen in the universe [gathering] for the Blacksea Odyssey – a legendary tournament that plunges competitors deep into the cosmic abyss on a deadly hunt for the most fearsome creatures that dwell within the void.” The game features dismemberment and evisceration, destructible environments, rogue-lite elements like permadeath and procedural generation, and hundreds of customization items.

Blacksea Odyssey will also head over to Asia, thanks to a partnership with Eastasiasoft Limited, and will see a limited PS4 physical edition in July. Though the exact date has yet to be confirmed, the physical edition will be available through Play-Asia.com for $34.99 USD. These editions will be limited to 1500 units and will include the game disc (which is region free), the manual, the official game soundtrack CD, a numbered certificate, and collector’s box to store it all in.