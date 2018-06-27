Castaway Paradise Launches on PS4 Next Month

Stolen Couch Games has announced today that Castaway Paradise, a game inspired by the Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon series, will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next month, on July 31st. The game, which allows players to decorate their house and island, play dress up, collect bugs, go fishing, and much more in an effort to create the nicest looking island, has been out for some time on PC, but is just now making its way to the PlayStation 4. You can check out the announcement trailer for the game above.

Just like any good game that models itself after Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon, Castaway Paradise tasks players with cultivating the best possible space to live in. Of course, that will require a lot of work, and doing things like attracting neighbors and growing crops will help you on your way to creating a fantastic island to live on.

Here’s how Stolen Couch Games describes the game:

FUN ACTIVITIES You can spend your days doing fun activities such as catching bugs and fishing. Try to make a bigger catch than your friends and make your collections complete! GROW PLANTS Farm your own home-grown fresh crops! Rake the ground, plant the seeds and give them some water. You can also decorate your island with beautiful plants and flowers or grow fruit trees. CREATE YOUR OWN OUTFIT Endlessly combine outfits, hats, dresses, shoes and other clothing to reflect your personality, or create a funny outfit just for the laughs! DECORATE YOUR ISLAND After the devastating storm, the island needs some renovation! You can place items from a lot of different theme packs and make the island your idea of paradise! HOLIDAYS AND EVENTS Throughout the year, special events and holidays will occur like Christmas and Halloween. Around the winter holidays for example, the island will be covered in snow, and you can help the villagers by decorating all the houses and the rest of the island. HELP THE VILLAGERS OUT Befriend the quirky villagers and help them by engaging on quests for them. They will reward you with great gifts! You can also just chat with them to get to know them better.

Castaway Paradise is set to launch on July 31, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.