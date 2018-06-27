Cat Quest II The Lupus Empires Arriving Early 2019 on All Platforms

Cat Quest was received pretty well and for good reason. RPGs? Good. Cats? Good. What’s not to love? So the original announcement of Cat Quest II was definitely met with its share of hype. But what’s even more exciting than that is the reveal trailer and release window we just received. Cat Quest II The Lupus Empire is officially slated for early 2019 on iOS, android, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam, and (unlike the first game) Xbox One.

Following the classic sequel trope, this sequel will allow players to team up for a two-player co-op experience. Other than that the game seems to play similarly to the first adventure. But more of the same isn’t always a bad thing. In Cat Quest II, two kingdoms are at war and it’s up to you to restore peace. Explore this open world filled with monsters, dungeons, and quests in this action RPG. Drawing inspiration from Final Fantasy, Zelda, Skyrim, and cats, the continuation of this furry franchise is something for folks to look forward to.

And if you never played the first title, now’s the time to pick it up. It’s available digitally on mobile or Steam but if you’re into physical media, a PS4 hardcopy already exists and a Nintendo Switch copy was just announced for this November.