Cross-Play Podcast Episode #10: The Pope Better Not Send Me Sonic Foot Fetish Pics

Cross-Play episode ten is now live, and it’s a weird one! The Cross-Play Podcast brings you the greatest collaborative podcast between PSLS and Game Revolution writers, crossing boundaries of game preferences and even platforms (unlike certain consoles we won’t mention here). This week, we’re talking about a lot of the little news from last week, much of which creates some interesting and odd conversations. Bethesda’s been in the news quite a bit recently, and cringe-worthy meme fandoms are being awful to the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The Cross-Play Podcast sees worlds collide as PlayStation LifeStyle and our sister site Game Revolution come together to talk about what we all do best: games. In the tenth episode, we talk about Kingdom Hearts III’s director mentioning that it and Final Fantasy VII Remake were both announced too early. How early is too early to announce a game? We’ve also got stats on public interest from E3 showing that overall interest in EA is down. Is E3 dead, or is it just the slump before a new console generation? There are a bunch more topics we cover, and a new section where we talk about what we’re watching and playing.

This is the next episode in a weekly podcast series for PSLS and GR readers (and now listeners), with every new episode coming to you right here on PSLS every Wednesday (yes, previously Tuesday. We’ve finally acknowledged they are never going live on time). We’re always looking for more questions from our readers to answer in each episode, so if there’s something you wanted to ask us, then sound off in the comments section below. Seriously. Please ask us some questions or provide topics to discuss so we don’t awkwardly bring up that segment every time.

If you’ve missed any episodes, listen to the full history of the Cross-Play Podcast right here.

In the next episode, we’ll be continuing to follow-up on E3 and any additional news that came after the show.

This episode of the Cross-Play Podcast features PSLS Editor-in-Chief Cameron Teague and Senior Editor Chandler Wood joined by GR’s Executive Editor Paul Tamburro and Lead Editor Jason Faulkner, with us covering the biggest releases of the past couple of weeks along with the biggest gaming news. Listen to the podcast with SoundCloud and YouTube below.

