Cyberpunk 2077 Still in Pre-Alpha Stage, Reveals CD Projekt Red CEO

Sorry to disappoint, but it sure sounds like Cyberpunk 2077 won’t make it to this side of 2020. The CD Projekt Red title that wowed so many with its behind-closed doors demo at E3 2018 is reportedly still in a pre-alpha stage, making the chances of the game being a PS5 launch title looking more likely by the minute.

CD Projekt Red Adam Kicinski spoke to Polish website Bankier and revealed that the aforementioned demo was, essentially, the only part of the game that could be shown in L.A., as the rest of the game is still very much a work in development.

“This is the most polished part of the game we have now, prepared in some sense to show it to people outside the company,” explains Kicinski.

What that means for Cyberpunk 2077‘s, ahem, future remains to be seen, but the smart money would be on it being still a few years away. The E3 2018 demo may have been dressed to impress, but it’s still not indicative of the game-at-large. The fact that it’s pre-alpha may mean we have a long, long time to wait before we even see a trailer, let alone get our hands on the development team’s first game since Witcher 3. Let’s hope it’s worth the wait.

[Source: WCCF Tech]